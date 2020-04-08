First State Community Bank has donated $500 to support the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s weekend meal backpack program.
Other community supporters during the COVID-19 closure include Guffy’s Pizza, D’Angelos Pizzeria and B&H Market.
Guffy’s Pizza staffers are hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to donate funds to the school district to purchase food for the program.
D’Angelos’ teams donated several hams to help the meal program during the first week of school closures.
B&H Market employees assisted district representatives in getting products for the bags.
During the regular school year, the Eureka-Pacific Elks and the Gray Summit Methodist Church are the primary sponsors of the Weekend Meal Backpack Program.
In cooperation with the Elks, the Methodist Church, B&H Market and district staff volunteers, 238 weekend meal backpacks were given out the first Friday of the school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
B&H Market and Chartwell Schools Dining Services employees have been instrumental in ordering food for the backpack program. The program will continue during school closures, but the food items may look different from their normal items due to shortages from suppliers.
Gray Summit Methodist Church hosts an annual golf tournament at Meramec Lakes Golf Club during September to raise funds to support the program each year.
For information on this year’s golf tournament, call Linda Stettes at 314-795-9415.
To donate to the backpack program, call Ketina Armstrong at 636-271-1400.