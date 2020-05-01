The coronavirus outbreak caused many businesses to close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.
Starting Monday, May, 4, some restrictions and mandates will be lifted that will allow for places to reopen their doors.
The Missourian talked to businesses in the Washington area about their plans to reopen.
Brown’s Shoe Center
Vice President of Sales Kurt Brown for Brown’s Shoe Center said that the showroom will be open starting Monday.
“We have been busy cleaning and disinfecting the showroom,” Brown said. “We are all very excited to reopen our showroom, it will be pretty neat.”
Brown said that the store will take measures to make sure everything is sanitized but is taking a different approach in how social distancing will be enforced.
“There will not be tape marked on the floor that show where 6 feet is,” Brown explained. “We figured everybody is doing it and don’t want to be redundant with this information to people.”
In lieu of tape marks, all showroom chairs have been placed 10 feet apart, Brown reported. They will also limit their capacity to 10 customers inside at a time. Staff also will be wearing face masks while working.
For those who are still uneasy about going into places, they will still have the option to have curbside service or shop online and have purchased items mailed to them.
Brown said that the normal hours of operation will be kept, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on Brown’s Shoe Center, visit www.wherefeetloveus.com/ or its Facebook page at brownshoecenter.
Loyal Bella Co.
Jill Liebrum, owner of Loyal Bella Co., a pet supply store, said she will be open next week.
“We have been open during the pandemic but have reduced our hours as a result of it,” Liebrum said. “Those reduced hours will still be in effect next week.”
Her hours of operation will be Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“I will continue to clean and make sure the right precautions are taken for customers who choose to come in the store,” Liebrum said.
Curbside service will still be available for those who wish to not enter Liebrum added.
For more information on Loyal Bella Co., visit its Facebook page at loyalbellaco.
Neighborhood Reads
Dawn Kitchell, owner of Neighborhood Reads, said her store will remain closed to the public.
“We will only be doing curbside, delivery and porch pickups for the time being,” Kitchell said.
She added that her store is smaller and is harder to social distance in.
Kitchell does have plans to start slowly reopening her store to the public later this month.
“I will be taking appointments for people to come into the store privately, for an hour, starting May 16,” Kitchell explained. “I plan on slowly creeping my business back into this and allowing the public to come in.”
Those who wish to schedule an appointment, can do so by calling the store 636-390-6973.
For more information, updates or for specials, visit www.neighborhoodreads.com/ or the store’s Facebook page at NeighborhoodReads.
Country Living
Country Living General Store has remained open during the outbreak and will continue to do so, according to owner Gaile Louse.
Louse said that the shopping experience won’t be like it was prepandemic. She is only allowing one or two customers in the store at a time and patrons will have items grabbed for them by staff.
Her upstairs antique store will remain closed, but she will be posting items on sale on Facebook and her website. If someone is looking for a particular antique they can contact the store at 636-239-1115 and Louse will assist them the best she can.
For more information on the Country Living General Store, visit www.lausecountryliving.com/ or its Facebook page at CountryLivingGeneralStore.
Hillermann Nursery
Hillermann Nursery and Florist will be able to provide a slightly more normal shopping experience starting next week.
Owner Sandy Hillermann McDonald explained that the nursery is lifting some of its restrictions come Monday.
“We will be allowing 40 people in the store at a time who will enter through one entrance,” McDonald said. “The nursery is requesting people do wear masks and there are only two people to a party.”
Curbside will be limited to only those who are considered high-risk, McDonald said.
For more information on Hillermann Nursery and Florist, visit www.hillermann.com/ or its Facebook page hillermannnursery.
Four Seasons Florist
Julie Prenger, owner of Four Seasons Florist, is still determining whether or not to open her store next week.
“We will be offering curbside, pickup and delivery regardless next week,” Prenger said.
Prenger said she will make the announcement later this weekend on her plans to reopen.
For more information and updates, visit foursf.com/ or its Facebook page fourseasonsfloristwashmo.
Addi’s
Women’s clothing store, Addi’s is planning on opening Wednesday, May 6 said its owner Cindy Potts.
“We are considering having shortened hours the first two weeks,” Potts explained.
Customers will be asked to use the provided hand sanitizer as they enter the store and be aware of social distancing and wear a mask.
“If the customer does not have a mask Addi’s will have one for their use,” Potts said. “All of our employees will be wearing masks.”
Countertops, door handles and dressing rooms will be wiped down after each use, Potts reported.
For more information on Addi’s, visit addisfashionandgifts.com/ or its Facebook page addiswash.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all businesses in the area. Those not included, who wish to be included in a future article, should email dragottok@emissourian.com.