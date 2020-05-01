The first step to things getting back to normal in the state of Missouri begins Monday.
It won’t be the final step, but many more types of businesses will be eligible to reopen May 4 after being closed for more than a month due to COVID-19.
For certain types of businesses, this will require a new set of rules for patrons to follow, particularly businesses that involve work around the customer’s face such as dentists, orthodontists, barbers and hairstylists.
The Missourian reached out to several businesses fitting within those categories for comment.
No Waiting Room
The common change right at the start for these businesses is that patrons will not be allowed into the waiting room prior to their appointments. Instead, only customers being actively served will be permitted inside the buildings. Customers will have to wait in their cars until they are called in.
For hair appointments, Studio K Salon & Boutique, Hair Engineers West and Seul Salon Suites have each stated they will call or text customers to let them know when to enter the building.
The process will be similar for customers at Smiles by Mace and Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists, with customers encouraged to call when they arrive, but remain in their cars until a chair is ready for them.
“We are asking only the patient receiving treatment to enter the building, unless a parent or guardian feels the patient should not enter alone,” said James G. Mace, head of Smiles by Mace. “We are timing exit and entry of patients to minimize contact with others.”
A statement from Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists indicated the business will make short appointments at first to evaluate progress and make necessary adjustments and then make longer appointments for future dates.
“There are 6 feet between each of our treatment chairs and we will continue to keep a high standard of disinfection of our equipment and our personal protective equipment,” Walde Miller’s statement reads.
Businesses also are limiting the presence of outside materials, such as food and beverages.
Studio K is asking its customers to not bring in any food or drink. The studio states it will instead provide complimentary bottled water.
Smiles by Mace also has removed coffee and water bottles from its reception area.
Neither Smiles by Mace nor Studio K will have any reading materials available.
Seul Salon Suites is asking customers to leave any extra belongings such as bags, coats and accessories in their vehicles.
Prescreening
Studio K will require customers who are feeling ill or running a temperature to reschedule their appointments. Hair Engineers West stated it would not accept sick clients and encouraged customers to cancel appointments if sick within 24 hours of their scheduled time.
Similarly, Smiles by Mace asks that if any patient or any of their family members has COVID-19 symptoms that cannot be explained by other causes to reschedule their visit.
“We are prescreening all patients and others entering the building to make sure they have not been in contact with anyone that has tested positive, that they or members of their household have not tested positive, and that they or members of their household have not been outside the country or been to any areas within our country that have been hardest hit by this virus,” Mace said.
Walde Miller is asking that its patients bring their own masks to wear if they have one, but if not one will be provided for the duration of the appointment.
A temperature check also will be performed at both Smiles by Mace and Walde Miller at the start of each appointment.
“Once a patient enters our office, we are taking their temperature with a forehead thermometer to make sure they do not have a reading above 100 degrees Fahrenheit,” Mace said. “If they do, we will reschedule their appointment.”
Cleaning
Precautions will continue throughout and between appointments.
Town & Country Barber Shop in Union plans to utilize hospital-grade disinfectant. It will disinfect its chairs between customers using Barbicide.
Studio K asks that customers remain patient if their appointment does not get to start on time as they will be sanitizing the area between each appointment.
Extra precautions will be taken during appointments at Smiles by Mace.
“We are having all patients use a prerinse recommended by the ADA before all appointments to reduce viral pathogens within the oral cavity,” Mace said. “We are minimizing or eliminating the use of types of dental equipment that produce aerosols. We are all wearing N95 respirators and appropriate (personal protective equipment), and washing hands and face thoroughly once the PPE is removed. We are also wearing uniforms that are laundered in our facility daily so we do not need to bring work clothes home, and so street clothing can be worn to and from work.”
Mace states each patient will be asked to use hand sanitizer prior to their appointments and staff will no longer be shaking hands with patients before or after their visit.
“These recommendations are being updated regularly, and we are committed to staying on top of this issue and continuing to follow guidance from the ADA and CDC to help ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.