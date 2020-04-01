Scenic Regional Library has extended the closing of all nine of its branches until Saturday, April 25, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in its communities.
The original plan was to open Monday, April 6, but that won’t be happening. Now the library tentatively plans to reopen on Monday, April 27.
Scenic Regional encourages patrons to use its extensive collection of digital resources online from home, including thousands of e-books, e-audiobooks, digital music, streaming video, and more.
The library also offers over 500 children’s picture books digitally through a product called Tumblebooks for parents with small children. Visit scenicregional.org for more information and access to these resources.
The library’s wireless internet also is accessible at all branch locations in the parking lots 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is no password or library card required to access the network.
The library’s youth services staff are still offering weekly story times virtually using Facebook Live on the branch Facebook pages. These are also archived on the branch Facebook pages and can be viewed at any time.
The story times include reading books, demonstrating a craft, giving parents literacy tips, and singing songs.
The library is discouraging patrons from returning checked out materials while it is closed. All due dates for checked out materials have been extended until the library reopens.
In addition, cards will not expire while the library is closed—even if someone receives a notice saying that they need to renew their card.
All holds on items at other branches and libraries around the state have been suspended. Once the library reopens, these holds will be filled and patrons will receive their requested items.