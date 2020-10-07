COVID-19 1, St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights 0.
Unfortunately, that’s a final score.
Borgia’s softball season officially ended Wednesday due to COVID-19 quarantines. The team will not be released until after the school’s scheduled first-round district game next Wednesday.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said it was a hard decision to end the season before the district tournament. Arand declined to give details about the quarantine.
“It’s difficult to let a team know that their season is over without losing a game to end it,” Arand said. “It’s unfortunate, especially for the seniors, but kids are resilient and they will move on.”
Borgia was scheduled to be the second seed for the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Sullivan. Borgia was slated to play St. James next Wednesday in a first-round game.
Sullivan Athletic Director Cody Davis, the tournament director, said he was checking with schools to see how the event will be adjusted.
Borgia’s final game was a 15-0 victory at Union last Thursday, Oct. 1. Senior Abi Schmidt pitched a perfect game in that victory.
Arand said the team has been fortunate in being able to play this much of the season in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope they will look back on these unprecedented times and be thankful for the season that they did get to complete,” Arand said. “Some of them lost their spring seasons last year, but at least they played the majority of their fall season.”
