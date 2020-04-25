The COVID-19 pandemic has forced high schools across the state to postpone, reschedule and rethink how to hold prom and graduation.
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Washington High School this week announced alternative dates for those special events — all still contingent on county, state and federal guidelines and recommendations.
On Wednesday, Borgia High officials said both June and July dates are being scheduled for prom and graduation. Both events will be held on the same weekend.
The first option will be to hold prom Friday, June 26, and graduation, along with a Mass, Sunday, June 28.
In the event of continued restrictions due to COVID-19, a second option will be to hold prom Friday, July 17, and graduation Mass Sunday, July 19.
Practice for both prom and graduation would occur the evening before the events. Seniors are being told to attend both practices.
More information regarding start times will be announced at a later date, school officials said.
Father Mike Boehm, school president, said it’s been “heartbreaking” to delay these ceremonies.
“We love our senior class and all of our students,” he said. “As we have told the students all along, our desire, hope and prayer is that we can celebrate with them and bring an honorable closure to their senior year and high school career.
“It is our sincere hope to acknowledge their achievements and celebrate with them all they have done and to celebrate who they are,” he added. “They are a great class made up of outstanding individuals who possess a lot of God-given talents that they have worked hard to foster with the help of our faculty and staff. They make our Borgia family proud.”
Principal Pam Tholen said school officials and staff are excited to have tentative dates scheduled and look forward to celebrating the SFBRHS Class of 2020.
“While there’s so much to be down about right now, I’m excited to have the opportunity to honor these seniors’ accomplishments and hard work,” Tholen said. “While we will, of course, abide by any policies or guidelines put out from the government and the Archdiocese of St. Louis.”
Moira Vossbrink, director of marketing and admissions, said the school is committed to making sure the Class of 2020 is recognized in a way that’s appropriate for them and what they deserve.
“Borgia is a school of tradition, so it is important to the faculty and staff that we uphold those traditions the way we have in the past,” Vossbrink said.
School officials said the dates were set to give families as much lead time as possible.