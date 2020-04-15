St. Francis Borgia Regional High School is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic as best it can, says Father Mike Boehm, school president.
“Though our students and faculty can’t be at school, we are still in school,” he said. “We have been engaged in distance learning since March 18. Our students, faculty and administration keep connected through virtual classes and meetings.”
Father Mike said he often gets asked about how it is working.
“I think it is working well, considering the circumstances,” he said. “Our faculty members have been creative, resilient and diligent as they embrace new methods to teach and reach our students. Our students and teachers appreciate the structure, though it can be demanding.”
Father Mike said many of Borgia’s teachers have school-aged children who are also at home and require supervision and/or help with their school work and many teachers’ spouses are also working out of their homes.
“That’s a lot of family time,” he said. “I know our families are taking advantage of all the good that comes from being together. Yet we all know that this creates challenges of its own, so I applaud our faculty, students and their families for working through this until we can get back to the Borgia campus.”
In an effort to keep the Borgia family connected spiritually, the high school is continuing with its morning prayer, which gets sent out to students and staff daily. The school also is livestreaming its Sunday evening Mass weekly at 6 p.m. via the Knightly News Live YouTube Channel.
Additionally, the Mass is broadcast live on KLPW radio (1220 a.m. and 92.7 FM), via klpw.com, and on the free KLPW app.
Even if school families aren’t able to take part in the Sunday evening Mass, there are many ways to stay connected to your faith, Father Mike said.
“Our faculty has impressed me in many ways during this time, through their determination and flexibility, but especially in their prayerful routines,” he said. “Even though our students, faculty and staff are not together in the school building, we are still united as the Borgia Family. That’s a bond that can’t be broken. We are Borgia. We are strong. We are together.”
eLearning
Principal Pam Tholen, said the school was very fortunate to already have eLearning day protocol set up for inclement weather days, so students and faculty were familiar with the process.
However, when it became clear that the school was going to be closed for a month or longer, Tholen said some adjustments had to be made.
“We are on a block schedule, meaning we have four classes one day and four classes the next day,” she explained. “During our extended closure, blue day classes meet on Mondays and Thursdays, while gold day classes meet on Tuesdays and Fridays. Classes are an hour each and go from 8 a.m. to noon.”
Tholen said teachers also are available to answer questions, give one-on-one help or whatever is needed from 1 to 2 p.m. weekdays.
“During class, students might be working on synchronous activities, where everyone is doing the same thing at the same time, like discussing a topic in a video conference or reading a passage together,” she said. “At other times, student learning might be asynchronous, where individuals are working at their own pace on their own time. On Wednesdays, the faculty has departmental faculty meetings, and the students participate in advisory check-ins and have the day to catch up on work.”
Tholen said many of the technology tools Borgia teachers already employed have translated relatively seamlessly into the extended eLearning.
All classes use Google Classroom as their learning platform, she said, a place where teachers can post assignments or discussion topics, and students can turn in work and demonstrate learning.
“Teachers are getting creative with how they’re delivering content and assessing student learning,” she noted.
As a school, Tholen said the staff is working hard to maintain the connections built with students and their families.
“We have developed a simple website to share pertinent information with our school families,” she said. “Faculty advisers and counselors have connected with students regarding their social and emotional well-being, as well as staying on top of their academic needs.
“Our staff members are reaching out to school families to address any concerns or questions they might have, while the administrative team has met with grade levels to share information and address their questions and concerns,” she added.
Although this situation is far from normal, Tholen said the entire staff is trying to provide as much normalcy for students as possible by offering a structured learning process and several ways for the school community to stay connected.
“We are making the best of the situation at hand, but we are anxious to get back to 1000 Borgia Drive,” she said.