Memories of walking the hallways of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, being challenged to think critically and to be innovative by the faculty and staff, the joys of celebrating both academic and athletic achievements, the laughter shared among friends, the pride of being a Knight — those are the things that members of this year’s graduating class say defined their experience at the Catholic high school.
One thing noticeably absent from that list — the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wouldn’t say it defined (my experience) at all,” said Stefanie Overschmidt, who plans to study biomedical engineering at Saint Louis University and dreams of going to medical school. “Honestly, it was kind of a blip in the roller coaster. Like a hill that we had to get over, but we had good times all the way through, and that is what I’ll remember.”
Madeline Dowil said the pandemic enhanced her love for the school. The University of Missouri-Columbia-bound Dowil, who aspires to work in pediatric radiology, said she will always cherish her time at Borgia, especially “the atmosphere of the school.”
“I know it is kind of a cliche answer, but there’s nothing like it,” Dowil said. “I’ve been in Catholic school my whole life, and even hearing stories from other schools, but there is nothing like this place. So when I think back to Borgia, I’m going to think about the people, of what it was like to walk through the halls.”
These graduating seniors, including Joseph Riegel, said they are grateful for the school’s faculty, who they said continued to find ways to challenge them academically even during a pandemic.
“They honestly changed a lot about the way that I think about things and helped me grow a lot,” Overschmidt said. She specifically mentioned Nathan Caldwell, a member of the school’s social studies department, as having influenced her life. “He helped me come into myself, to find my confidence in my voice and to realize that it is OK to think what you think, to believe in what you believe, even if others disagree.”
Riegel said teachers like Dale Gildehaus, a longtime coach, will forever be cemented in his memory. “Coach Gildehaus coached me for two years, and anytime that I hear someone say Borgia, he will be the first thing that comes to my mind.”
The viewpoints of these new Borgia alumni were echoed in the various commencement addresses delivered Thursday evening at Borgia’s athletic field. During the ceremony, 130 students received diplomas.
Borgia was the second Franklin County area high school to have commencement this year, with the first being St. Clair High School.
The featured speaker Thursday was Father Kevin Schmittgens, who was a faculty member at Borgia for 30 years and parish priest at St. John’s Gildehaus, Immaculate Conception in Union, St. Joseph Neier and St. Francis Borgia. He now serves as the pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Webster Groves.
In her remarks, class valedictorian Chloe Atkins encouraged her classmates to not dwell on the experiences that the pandemic may have robbed them of but instead to focus on what the class had achieved together.
“Not only did we successfully make it through high school, we did it during a pandemic — how many other classes can say that they passed high school with a pandemic in two of their four years?” Atkins said. “But no matter how you felt about the last four years, there is one major thing that matters now — we did it.”
Class salutatorian Grace Fogarty said COVID-19 seemingly changed everything about their classroom experiences, including giving these Borgia alumni the “longest spring break in school history.”
“With online school, it seemed like the number of houses with internet issues right at 8 a.m. drastically increased. Or how over the year, we heard ‘Turn your camera on’ more than we had ever heard before. It changed how we heard, ‘It’s a great day to be a Knight, Borgia.’ ... Now I look at us all, and I really see how far we went. We overcame challenges and persevered through it all. We made it to the finish line.”