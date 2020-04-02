Banks are among the many buisnesses that have been required to make adjustments during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Missourian contacted area banks in Franklin County to see how they have adapted in these ever-changing times to serve their customers.
Bank of Franklin County
Becky Buhr, vice president of finance and retail operations manager, said the bank’s lobby is closed until further notice. However, the bank offers a number of options for customers to keep both themselves and staff safe.
“We have some interactive teller machines in the drive-thru,” she said.
These machines allow customers to make transactions through a video conference in the drive-up, so the customers do not have to touch any machinery themselves.
Additionally, customers can still enter the facilities should they need to access a safe deposit box or for other circumstances, as long as they call ahead.
Buhr also emphasized the bank is taking extra sanitary precautions and providing an abundance of hand sanitizer.
Bank of Washington
Danielle Unnerstall, director of digital strategies and marketing, said the Bank of Washington has done a number of things to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We have closed all of our lobbies to the public and can only be accessed by appointment only,” she said. “In addition, we closed our Schnucks location, to ensure our employees are being compliant with the social distancing of six feet.”
Employees who work at the Schnucks branch had been sent to other area branches for the time being. There is no set date to open that branch location, but the bank will continue to re-evaluate the COVID-19 outbreak and recommendations and will reopen it when it is safe to do so.
Customers can access the bank through the drive-thru. Containers used in the drive-thru are disinfected after every use.
The bank branches on 14th Street and Fifth Streets have expanded their hours to match the Schnucks branch hours. New hours for those locations are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons also have access to banking online via the bank’s website, bankofwashington.com or through its mobile app, Bank of Washington.
“The Bank of Washington will make improvements during this time and complete projects,” Unnerstall said. “We are still here to serve our customers.”
For more information, visit bankofwashington.com/covid-19.
First State Community Bank, Washington
Marketing Director Luke Roussin said First State Community Bank is open for business, but some changes have been made due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We have limited lobby access that is appointment only, but are drive-thrus are open,” Roussin said.
First State Community Bank has opted to close four of its locations that have multiple facilities in a community, but none of those closures were in Franklin County, according to Roussin.
Customers also can be serviced through online or mobile banking.
For information, people may call the customer care line at 877-955-3722 which is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Roussin did report that all of the bank branches are taking extra cleaning precautions and all tellers handling cash wear gloves.
Additionally, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at all bank locations.
For more information or for updates, visit fscb.com/hereforyou.
Heritage Community Bank, Washington
Heritage Community Bank is closed to the public, but customers may come in if they make an appointment.
“We’re pretty much in line with what the other banks are doing,” said Chief Operations Officer Ed Stowe.
Stowe said all employees are being kept safe as well by using gloves and proper sanitation methods.
The bank has an online option for banking. “That’s our life-saver right now,” Stowe said.
Stowe said all four branches in Washington, Marthasville, Union and Chamois are open.
First Bank, Washington
Teresa George, senior banking specialist with First Bank, said the bank continues to offer drive-up services.
Customers can now complete transactions they have not been able to before in the drive-up such as accessing a safe deposit box.
George said the bank is taking care to clean all surfaces, including their ATMs and other machineries.
“We’ve been calling our clients to let them know we are still here,” George said.
The bank is also calling its clients who do not have a debit card and inquiring if they would like to start using one.
Customers may still come to the bank’s lobby if they have an appointment.
Bank Star Pacific
The lobbies of Bank Star Pacific are closed to the general public, according to Director of HR and Administration Arijana Emsart.
“The lobbies are open to those who need to access a safety deposit box,” Emsart explained. “Those individuals have to schedule an appointment.”
Emsart added that the drive-thrus are open.
Loans can be handled over the phone “for the most part,” according to Emsart. “Some loan closings require employees and those are being done remotely.”
Those who use Bank Star Pacific can access their accounts online and on its mobile app.
The bank drive-thru containers are being disinfected and staff are washing their hands often, according to Emsart. Employees reporting to work are given the option to wear gloves.
U.S. Bank, Washington
Greg Vadala, vice president, public affairs and communications, said in an email that the Washington of branch has adjusted operating hours and procedures in accordance to corporate regulations and CDC recommendations.
The branch is open from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vadala said all branches are “implementing staff rotations and social distancing, increasing cleaning, temporarily adjusting hours of operation, decreasing lobby usage, encouraging drive-thru use and consolidating operations.”
Citizens Bank, Washington
Citizens Bank continues to operate under normal business hours.
“Really the only thing that has changed has been lobby hours,” said David Engelbrecht, president and chief operating officer.
To enter the bank, customers must make an appointment. Customers will be asked about the state of their health and their recent travel history.
The bank continues to offer drive-up options, which have been expanded to include options for retail change orders, making larger deposits and getting change.
“We have mobile banking, and we also have online desktop banking,” said Engelbrecht. Customers are welcome to sign up for online options.
“We have quite a few people working from home,” Engelbrecht said, “especially those with health concerns or who have travelled recently.”
United Bank of Union
President and CEO of United Bank of Union Mike Elliot said the bank is still open for business; however, in order to limit foot traffic and the number of those gathered, clients must call ahead before they enter the bank.
The bank’s regular business hours are still in effect and the bank is still fully staffed.
“We allow everyone inside as long as they make an appointment,” he said. The bank also offers mobile banking, online banking and drive-through options for customers who wish to make transactions.
The bank has posted this information online and on its doors.
Sullivan Bank, Union
Sullivan Bank President Mike Hoffman reported that the bank’s lobby is closed to the general public with the exception of appointments.
“Our hours of operation will remain the same,” he said. “The drive-thrus are still open.”
Hoffman reported that the bank is working hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Employees are working from home and essential workers who need to be at the bank have been split into two groups and are rotated out of the bank locations every two weeks.
“Those who are not working currently, are still being paid,” he said. “We will do this for a couple of months and then re-evaluate what we need to do.”
Hoffman explained that staff is disinfecting the drive-thru containers regularly and are washing their hands often.
Sullivan Bank offers online access to banking through its website and mobile app.
Farmers & Merchants Bank, St. Clair
Jeana Shelton, Farmers & Merchants Bank assistant vice president and marketing director, said the bank continues to serve its customers.
“We have all of our drive-ups open,” she said.
Customers may still come into the bank if they make an appointment. The bank offers online banking as well.
Additionally, employees are taking social distancing precautions, such as canceling in-person meetings.
The bank has a regularly updated page on its website devoted to COVID-19 news. “It’s a live page,” Shelton said.
Midland State Bank, St. Clair
Midland State Bank has closed its banks’ lobbies to customers; however, marketing specialist Anna Strong said the bank will continue to serve its customers online and through drive-up options.
Customers may use the drive-ups to complete banking transactions, as well as online and mobile banking to transfer funds, check balances, make deposits, pay bills and more. Phone appointments may also be made.
Midland State Bank offers a special page on its website, midlandsb.com/coronavirus-impact-update, which gives regular updates on business hours, practices and customer resources.
The St. Clair Branch has temporarily adjusted its operating hours. The bank may be reached Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m; Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Strong said Midland State Bank is offering some special financial assistance deals to those affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all the banks in the Franklin County area. Banks not included should email dragottok@emissourian.com.