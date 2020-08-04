One month ago, Franklin County residents were celebrating Independence Day and coronavirus cases stood at 225.
Fast forward 30 days and cases have more than doubled to 544, with 50 new cases reported in the county since Aug. 1.
On Tuesday, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported with cases ranging in age from an 11-month-old boy in Catawissa to an 85-year-old man in Washington.
So far, there have been 13 children under the age of 10 who have been infected with the virus and the 11-month-old is now the youngest case in the county.
All of the children under 10 who have been diagnosed with the virus have been males. They include an 8-year-old, a 7-year-old, 6-year-old and 2-year-old in Pacific/Gray Summit; a 6-year-old in the Lonedell/Luebbering/Robertsville area; a 1-year-old in Union; a 7-year-old and 9-year-old in Washington; a 9-year-old, 7-year-old and 5-year-old in St. Clair; and a 4-year-old in the Gerald/Beaufort/Leslie area.
Five of the children have recovered.
Cases on Tuesday included seven in Washington; six in St. Clair; three each in Union and Sullivan; two each in Pacific and Catawissa; and one each in Labadie, Gerald and New Haven.
There are currently 164 active cases in Franklin County with eight of those cases residing in long-term care facilities.
There are currently three COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county.
There have been 362 recoveries from the virus in Franklin County since the pandemic began, and 18 people have lost their lives.
On Monday, 10 new cases were reported, ranging in age from 20 to 77, and over the weekend three new cases were reported Sunday and 11 on Saturday.
New guidance relating to isolation of those infected with the virus has been released by the Missouri Department of Public Health and was included in the Franklin County daily COVID-19 report.
Available data indicates that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset, according to the report.
Persons with more severe to critical illness likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset, the report said.
These findings strengthen the justification for relying on symptom-based, rather than test-based strategy for ending isolation so that persons who are by current evidence no longer infectious, are not kept necessarily isolated and excluded from work or other responsibilities, according to the report.
The new guidance from the state suggests a test-based strategy is no longer recommended to determine when to discontinue home isolation, except in certain circumstances.
For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours.