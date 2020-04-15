With Gov. Mike Parson’s order last Thursday for school buildings to remain closed through the end of the school year, local districts have been faced with the question of how to continue their at-home learning plans.
Both St. Clair and Lonedell school districts will continue their at-home learning plans until Friday, May 15, the scheduled last day of school.
St. Clair R-XIII
A letter sent out to parents and guardians by Melissa Husereau, director of Teaching and Learning, detailed the St. Clair School District’s Alternative Methods of Instruction Learning Plan.
“Our goal for student learning during this time is to extend and review what has already been taught in the classroom in order to avoid any learning regression while we are away,” said Husereau.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told The Missourian that the district changed its education plan after originally trying to utilize a mostly online format.
“Our first round was a compilation of online and paper and pencil,” he said. “We’ve since gone to rely more heavily on paper and pencil and mailing home packets because a lot of students do not have internet access.”
According to Kruse, the second round of assignments went more smoothly, and the district is currently in the process of deciding how grades and assignments will be worked out.
The central office will be open daily Monday through Thursday to assist and answer questions. The office is currently running with half staff on a weekly basis to ensure the entire office does not have to be quarantined if someone tests positive for COVID-19. The office can be reached at 635-629-0355.
Lonedell R-XIV
According to Jenny Ulrich, superintendent of Lonedell, the district is mostly taking the same approach and utilizing a paper and pencil format, as most families do not have access to internet.
“We struggle a little bit in Lonedell in terms of online learning,” Ulrich explained.
“Lonedell does not have a lot of options for internet providers, and the ones that we do have do not cover our entire district,” she said.
Lonedell also is sticking to only doing review and practice of already learned material, and is not introducing new concepts.
“We have done resource packets for everybody where we have printed a hard copy of the resources and delivered those to every child, so we know that everyone has the same resources,” said Ulrich.
As a result of the closure being extended for the remainder of the year, Ulrich said the district has communicated to the families that they understand there will be learning gaps when school begins next year, and that they will plan accordingly to be able to meet the students where they are at.
“We’re going to have to figure out a new pacing guide for next year and essentially figure out how we’re going to get another quarter of learning in for the school year,” she said.
Despite the challenges the district has faced in finding solutions quickly, Ulrich says the community has been supportive.
“I appreciate our community and how supportive they’ve been,” she said. “It’s a tough time for everybody.”