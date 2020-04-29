Downtown Washington Inc.’s signature event — Art Fair & Winefest — has been rescheduled for July 10-12.
The 39th annual event is typically held the third weekend in May. Due to continued COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and crowd restrictions, the festival had to be rescheduled.
“All previously purchased tickets will be valid for this rescheduled date,” said Tyler King, executive director. “We are sending love to all as we navigate through this unique experience together. We can’t wait to gather again in downtown Washington.”
King said the July dates were chosen to balance it out with other events scheduled around that time in the community and surrounding area.
“We discussed it within the board of directors and winefest committee and settled on this date,” he said. “The event is scheduled to run just as it would have in the month of May with artists on the street, bands playing throughout the weekend, and food and drinks available for purchase, along with the popular wine tasting that brings people to the downtown area.”
King said both the board and committees that helps put on the event are excited to still be able to host the festival in hopes of bringing back some normalcy to the community.
“It is such a unique experience we are all going through, and we hope by the time July rolls around we are all systems go for the weekend,” he said.
King said more details on the Art Fair & Winefest and other upcoming events can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
Downtown Washington Inc. had already rescheduled several earlier events, including the April 23 Sunset on the Riverfront that will now take place Oct. 22, and the April 24-26 BBQ, Bikes & Blues Festival that is now slated for June 5-7.
Offices, CPU
King said the downtown offices and the Contract Postal Unit the organization operates, both located at 123 Lafayette St., will reopen Monday, May 4.
“We will be back to our normal business hours at that time,” he said.
King said the downtown staff has been working at home taking phone calls, answering emails, holding virtual meetings and webinars, working on upcoming events, and trying to keep business owners up to date on resources available to them during this difficult time.