Franklin County pharmacies have been busy administering the new omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster.
The newest iterations of the COVID-19 vaccines, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are designed to protect against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron strain. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the bivalent booster vaccines in August. Manufacturers began shipping them shortly after.
Anyone 18 or older who has received their initial two doses — or one dose if they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — can receive the new vaccine two months after their most recent dose. Those who have already received booster doses and those who have not are both eligible to receive the new vaccine.
Mark Weidle, pharmacist at Schroeder Drugs in Washington, said the pharmacy has booked every appointment for the next two weeks. He said the pharmacy has administered more than 300 of the bivalent boosters since Sept. 14.
“Our maximum capacity is between about 100 and 150 a week,” Weidle said, adding that the number includes influenza and other vaccines. “So we’re pretty much giving them out at our capacity here.”
Weidle said “almost everybody” who is coming to get the bivalent vaccines already has received two boosters.
The Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair is seeing high demand as well. Pharmacist Marty Hinterlong said since the Medicine Shoppe started administering the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines on Sept. 20, it has given out around 150 doses. He said the majority of the people receiving the bivalent booster already have received their initial doses and a booster or two.
“I’m seeing what I would call about 30 percent of my volume through the booster doses,” he said.
Hinterlong said he’s mostly trying to reach his older clientele, the ones with medical complications and those who are overweight, because they are the most susceptible to severe symptoms.
Hinterlong said he’s also trying to prioritize influenza vaccines.
Mercy Hospital Washington is offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine as well. To schedule an appointment with Mercy, go online to Mercy.net/movaccine. To schedule a vaccination appointment at Schroeder Drugs, go online to schroederdrugs.com/schedule-a-vaccine or to get a vaccine at the Medicine Shoppe visit the store at 920 St. Clair Plaza Drive. Walgreens and Walmart locations across the area also are offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.
Meanwhile, Franklin County is seeing “medium” levels of COVID-19 prevalence, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). In the week of Sept. 25, 28 Missourians died of COVID-19 statewide, according to DHSS.
Additionally, 55.3 percent of Franklin County residents and 61.3 percent of Missouri residents have received their first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; 44.8 percent of Franklin County residents over the age of five have received at least one booster and 45.3 percent of Missouri residents over the age of five have received at least one booster.