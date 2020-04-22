Imagine working every day in a situation with a potentially deadly disease and keeping that fear in check to do your job.
Health care and EMS staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 response in Franklin County are entering a fourth week of the unknown.
With nearly 105 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, an increased level of fear and diligence is going into every ambulance response even if it is something crews have encountered dozens of times. The Missourian contacted area EMS crews to find out how they are adapting their responses to stay safe.
Washington EMS
Washington Area Ambulance District Chief Terry Buddemeyer says there has been a slight decrease in calls for minor issues mainly because patients don’t want to be in or near the emergency room at this time.
For other, more serious medical emergencies, the highest precautions are being taken to keep patients and EMTs safe while operating in the new normal.
“It’s all been working pretty well,” Buddemeyer said. “We were first in line for PPE (personal protective equipment) in the state and we were able to acquire some from other sources as well. We have been using quite a bit.”
Buddemeyer added at least one EMT is dressed in full gown, mask gloves and goggles for every primary call and others on the crew will don the equipment if needed.
After every call, ambulances are always cleaned, but under these new circumstances Buddemeyer said the decontamination process is way more involved.
“If we have transported a patients that is presumed positive, the ambulance must first sit empty for 30 minutes to air out,” he explained. “Then it is cleaned and disinfected and the crew doffs their PPE and go take showers. The whole process can take anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half.”
He added in situations where patients must be transported from any assisted living or skilled care facilities staff of the facilities are bringing the patients to the door and transferring them to EMS stretchers, so there is no entry.
“This isn’t something any of us signed up for, but it still has to be done,” Buddemeyer said. “We’re not out of this year, but if we stick with it and keep doing what we’re doing we’ll make it.”
St. Clair EMS
St. Clair EMS Chief Nick Tiepleman says crews are still busy and staying steady with calls, but have definitely transported a lot less patients.
“As far as transporting, we have had a couple patients who ended up being positive,” Tiepleman said. “We have been able to keep our trucks staffed and are doing good on that front as well.”
He added St. Clair EMS crews do wear their PPE on every assignment and will be doing so until further notice.
“As far as supplies go, we are doing good,” he said. “We are following the recommendation of the CDC to reuse N95s with proper decontamination protocol, but we do get rid of them if we come into contact with someone suspected of COVID-19.”
Tiepleman added the service is starting to get a little more supplies and has received some donations.
“The public has really been caring for us,” he said. “It’s been great.”
Union EMS
Union Ambulance District’s crew of 15 full-time and 17 part-time workers is getting in the habit of new processes like interviewing patients from outside the home, when possible, and making sure they put on and remove personal protective gear in the proper order, Chief Michelle Mayer said.
“They’re getting used to it and understanding that it may be a new norm, especially in the years to come,” she said.
Union Ambulance has transported one patient who was confirmed for the coronavirus, though others showed symptoms. Mayer said they take precautions with anyone who is sick and even check to make sure family members are not ill.
Overall, ambulance calls are down in Union, which typically sees 75 to 100 calls each week. Mayer said they had only 49 a few weeks ago and 62 last week.
Some potential patients might be reluctant to call, while others express concerns about going to the hospital and potentially being exposed.
“If the problem was bad enough to call us, you probably do need to see a doctor,” she said. “But you hate to send people somewhere where they may actually get sick.”
With 1,495 masks coming from the state and another 200 from Franklin County, Union Ambulance is OK on the personal protective equipment front. Some of the items it has purchased, like protective gowns originally intended for butchers, were made for other uses. But they are made of the same material as what is needed.
While there is hand sanitizer, it has been difficult to come by, Mayer said.
The area is now in a “holding pattern,” she said. “I hope we never see the surge. I hope Franklin County never sees it that badly. I haven’t had any sick crew members, knock on wood, so hopefully it just blows by.”
Meramec EMS
Meramec Ambulance District paramedic and public information officer Capt. Jodi Terschluse said the major change noticed by the district’s crews after being plunged several weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic is the fact that any patient could have the novel coronavirus.
The district has stepped up its preparation even further, she said, with additional protective gear to keep patients and team members safe.
Terschluse said patients are asking questions about where the testing sites are, how to get tested and general knowledge questions about COVID-19.
“Many patients are hesitant to seek care. We do want to emphasize that hospitals are safe and if patients are experiencing an emergency to call 911 and seek help immediately,” she said.
Meramec Ambulance District’s caseload decreased in calls earlier this month, but Terschluse said it is now seeing calls gradually increasing.
She confirmed that the district’s ambulance professionals have treated COVID-19 positive patients and medical PUIs (persons under investigation).
“However, we treat all patients like they could have been exposed,” she said. “That diligence is what keeps our team and our patients safe.”
This is a very stressful time with many uncertainties, admitted Terschluse.
“Our staff at Meramec Ambulance District is an amazing team who really works hard and supports each other,” she said. “These are unprecedented times they are experiencing, and they face the challenge every day with a determined attitude and the compassion they have always had.”
The paramedic said the district currently has enough personal protective equipment, but it is aware that it could see an increase in demand over the next few weeks and may require more supplies.
Regarding decontamination and cleaning protocols, Terschluse said crews have always been diligent in their decontamination process.
“We have an ultraviolet lamp we’ve been using more frequently to help ensure our trucks are clean and ready to go,” she said.
Missourian Staff Writers Geoff Folsom, Sarah O’Daniel, Monte Miller and Julie Brown-Patton contributed to this article.