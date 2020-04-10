In light of continued developments in the COVID-19 situation and new guidance from government and health officials, all Archdiocese of St. Louis elementary and high schools, including all Catholic schools in this area, will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
All in-person classes will remain suspended throughout that time, and extracurricular activities and athletics will continue to be postponed/canceled, including graduation ceremonies.
Archbishop Robert J. Carlson communicated to school administrators Thursday that as with all decisions related to the COVID-19 crisis, this determination has been made following much consultation with archdiocesan leadership, and local and state officials, as well as deep discernment in prayer.
He reiterated that this is the best course of action to keep students, staff and all those in the community safe, healthy and well.
Details regarding distance-learning timelines at the elementary and high school levels are as follows:
• Elementary school distance learning will culminate Friday, May 8. The last day of school for all Catholic elementary schools will be Wednesday, May 13.
• High school distance learning will conclude during the week of May 18-22. Specific end dates will vary by school.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis Office of Catholic Education and Formation will be providing additional guidance to schools next week and will meet virtually with administrators to assist with planning.
Archbishop Carlson and the Archdiocese of St. Louis will continue to support school leadership, and pray for the entire St. Louis community, especially during this unprecedented celebration of Holy Week.
All decisions regarding parish, school and archdiocesan workplace operations will continue to be determined by developments in the COVID-19 situation throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis, as well as by the effects on each individual community.
Borgia High
In an email to parents Thursday afternoon, Father Mike Boehm, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School president, said “while this is not the decision we had been hoping for, we are supportive of it given the current threat of COVID-19 and its potential for spreading.”
Father Mike said his administration team will continue to meet daily and collaborate with faculty and staff members along with a representative from the school board to determine plans for the end of the year.
“We will soon communicate with you about plans for the final dates of school for seniors and other classes, extracurriculars, other end-of-year activities and traditions, such as prom, graduation, exams, etc., once we have had a chance to make the appropriate consultations with faculty, staff and Archdiocesan officials,” he said.
Father Mike also thanked students, parents and staff for their support throughout this ordeal.
“I am deeply appreciative of our students, faculty and staff for the untiring efforts to make our distance learning work so well,” he said.
He asked parents to encourage their children to continue to stay focused and work hard.
“The grades they receive for this semester will count toward graduation requirements, GPA, athletics and activities eligibility next semester, etc.,” he said.
Father Mike also reminded school families that Borgia has faced many challenges this year, along with many successes.
“One thing that has not changed is the Borgia Spirit that unites us as a family,” he said. “Together, united in faith in God and united as the Borgia family, we will persevere and come out of these challenging times stronger than ever.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that all public and charter schools will remain closed throughout the end of the year.
“We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition and child care services that are outlined in our recent health order,” Parson said in a tweet.