After a busy first day at the St. Clair License Office, operations will be changing and the office will go strictly to service by appointment only beginning Tuesday, May 5.
Originally, the office planned to operate by a number system. However, with the reopening day seeing approximately 125 people sign in, and the office only being able to serve around 80, it was forced to change its customer waiting operations.
“It was a very interesting day of reopening the St. Clair License Office,” said Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We have adjusted and readjusted and this is the final outcome of customer service standards going forward until further notice,” she said.
Appointments
To schedule an appointment, individuals must call the office at 636-620-6000 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
According to Saling, there will be no walk-in service, including questions regarding transactions.
Face-to-face appointments, as well as drop-off transactions, will all be handled through the scheduler.
The office will process all vehicle title and licensing transactions.
Driver’s license testing is not being done at this time, so until further notice, driver’s license transactions will not be processed.
Saling said that if a person’s transaction is due in May, it is best not to panic, as the license office would like to try to take care of individuals’ transactions that were due in March and April first.
“Our goal is to provide the best customer service we can during this challenging time while also keeping our staff and customers safe,” Saling said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time and I will keep the membership informed as we move along in this journey.”