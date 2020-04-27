A tenth resident at Grandview Healthcare in Washington died over the weekend of COVID-19-related issues.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed the death Saturday afternoon of a 99-year-old woman at the facility.
According to county records, the resident was originally diagnosed with the virus on or about April 8.
The death over the weekend brings the county total to 11. Two new cases were diagnosed over the weekend bringing the overall county total to 109 since March 23.
Of the 109, there are 52 active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County. Twelve are in quarantine and the remaining 40 are residents of skilled nursing facilities.
There have been 46 county residents who have recovered from the virus.