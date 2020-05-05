The virus outbreak, social distancing and mandates have resulted in many canceled events that people look forward to all year.
The America in Bloom (AIB) competition and its symposium for 2020 has become another event that will no longer be taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
The city of Washington was scheduled to host the 2020 symposium Oct. 1-3, with the majority of it being held at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown St. Louis, to accommodate the 200 to 250 people planning to attend.
The group was scheduled to visit Washington Oct. 2 and tour the city.
“The main portion for judging based on the national awards starts as early as April,” Dunker said. “Due to travel restrictions that was not able to take place. It was decided to cancel the national symposium for this year.”
Washington In Bloom Co-chair Sally Bocklage explained that the committee had stayed hopeful and in full planning mode throughout the pandemic that the event would still go on.
“When the coronavirus became an issue, we were hoping the symposium was far enough out timewise for it to be possible,” she said, “but we knew the reality of dealing with such a large group of attendees from all over the USA.”
Bocklage added that the decision to cancel the 2020 symposium also was not a huge shock to the group, which had prepared itself for the cancellation.
“We understood and I believe we were mentally and emotionally prepared that cancellation was likely in these unprecedented times,” she said. “We truly consider the CEO, board of directors, the national judges and people from other participating cities to be our friends. We want all of them to be safe, too.”
While Dunker expressed his disappointment, he said city now has more time to prepare for next year’s competition.
“A lot of planning has gone into this event and a lot of volunteers have worked hard to get everything ready,” he said. “But with the cancellation, I think it will give us more time to tackle projects we would like to be done before in a timely manner rather than be rushed.”
Dunker said that Washington will not be able to host next year’s symposium because it has already been assigned, but the city will have another chance as early as 2022.
“Whether or not Washington will host AIB in 2020 will have to be decided by the committee here in Washington,” he said. “They will have to vote on it.”
Dunker is hopeful it can happen and Bocklage added that Washington in Bloom “will stand ready to host in the future.”
Washington is planning to compete in the national awards portion of AIB next year.
For more information on Washington in Bloom, visit https://washmo.gov/home-1/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/america-washington-in-bloom/.