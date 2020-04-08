More than 1,000 Missouri employees are going back to work.
More than 80,000 employees have been hired by Amazon in order to help the company meet the surge in demand. Of that total, more than 1,000 are from the Show Me State.
The new Missouri employees will fill a variety of positions at Amazon, such as picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations, according to a press release from the company.
A surge in demand for the company’s services has been created as a result of more people shopping from home during the country’s attempts to stave off the COVID-19 situation.
Those that were impacted by layoffs now finding work at Amazon come from a range of careers including restaurant staff, bartenders, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers and drivers. The company has also added some retirees and part-time employees whose previous jobs were placed on hold.
Potential hires are encouraged to visit amazon.com/jobsnow in order to apply.
The company states onboarding will include several COVID-19 accommodations such as virtual orientation and online training sessions.