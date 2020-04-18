Regional airports in Sullivan and Washington will receive $30,000 each in federal funding as part of the coronavirus stimulus Airport Grant Program.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $152,485,486 in airport aid to 75 airports in Missouri to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
This grant funding is part of the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses.
The Sullivan airport is used for general aviation, which includes a wide array of activities ranging from aircraft owners taking their personal planes for flights to business flights in and out of the area. The only airport located in Franklin County averaged 18,000 flights last year and has close to 40 based aircraft.
City Administrator J. T. Hardy says there is a planned hangar project at the airport that the stimulus money will go toward.
“We (the city) are the sponsor of the airport, which means we are responsible for taking care of it,” Hardy explained. “Our airport pretty much breaks even every year, if not we have to supplement it.”
Hardy added the airport generates city revenue through rentals of 36 hangars and fuel sales.
“We are in the process of building 10 new hangars and it’s about a $1 million project,” he said. “We currently have a waiting list for the hangar space.”
Sullivan had already entered into a 90/10 cost share agreement with the federal government to pay for the hangar project.
Hardy says early plans will be to put the $30,000 CARES funding toward the project to decrease the amount of capital improvement sales tax funds the city will need to spend from $100,000 to $70,000.
Washington
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb confirmed the city’s airport is receiving the CARES grant.
The Washington Regional Airport, located just across the river in Warren County, will be receiving $30,000. Lamb said the city is still learning about the grant, but he said the funds can be used for capital improvements or operations.
Lamb said no plans have been made on how to spend the money — at least not yet. Discussions are ongoing.
One option is to use the funds to pay wages. Lamb said if the city has been hit economically because of COVID-19-related shutdowns impacting taxes, the funds could help offset a shortage.
The $30,000 could be used to cover airport employees’ wages, freeing $30,000 to pay other city workers.
The money also could be directed toward the city’s planned capital project at the airport. The city is looking at building additional hangars.
The project to build hangars means the city is eligible for additional grant money, Lamb said. Because it had capital projects in the works, Lamb said the city could get an extra $35,000.
The city is still researching the additional grants, but Lamb said the funds are intended to get the capital project going.
The city took over management of the airport March 1, 2019. Washington Aviation had been managing the airport since 1997.
Uses
The federal funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.
Nearby
Several additional neighboring airports will be receiving CARES monies as well.
As expected, Lambert St. Louis International will receive the most money at $59,995,499.
Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield will receive $157,000 and airports in Farmington and Creve Coeur will get $69,000 each.
Smaller airports in Cuba and Rolla will receive $30,000, and $20,000 each will go to airports in Washington County and Perryville.
Missourian Assistant Managing Editor Joe Barker contributed to this article.