Less than a week after classes started, administrative staff at Union’s Central Elementary School is in quarantine after an office employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee tested positive Saturday and is doing well, Union R-XI School District Superintendent Steve Weinhold said.
After contract tracing discussions with the Franklin County Health Department, Weinhold is confident the coronavirus has not spread to students, teachers or staff outside the administrative office.
“We’re sure that it was contained to the office,” he said.
Weinhold hasn’t had a chance to discuss how the employee might have been exposed to the virus with her, he said.
Classes are continuing at Central with Claire Heaton, assistant principal at the new Prairie Dell Elementary, serving as interim principal until Central administrators return, which is expected around Sept. 10, Weinhold said.
An administrator from the district office and one from another school also will work in Central’s administration, Weinhold said. All the interim staff has experience working at Central.
The district does not plan to reassess its COVID-19 procedures, Weinhold said. They include elementary school students attending school on campus five days a week, with face masks required for staff and students in grades four and higher when they are not able to social distance.
“We just have to be more diligent with social distancing and masking, and keep the protocols in place,” he said.
Students also have the option to take all virtual classes, though they are required to commit to an entire semester of at-home learning. The classes use software from Arizona-based Edgenuity, but students report to Union R-XI teachers.
Like other Union R-XI campuses, Central Elementary returned to classes Wednesday, Aug. 26. Many parents wore masks as they walked their students up to the building.
A large balloon arch welcomed students back, with some families taking pictures in front of it. At the time, Principal Dr. Leslie Lause said no large building-wide welcome back activities were planned.