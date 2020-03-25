The Franklin County Commission has added several business types to the closure list in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
These new restrictions began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, and will remain in effect until noon Friday, April 17.
According to the commission order, all places of public accommodation shall institute appropriate health and safety protections, including social distancing techniques (e.g., requiring people to be at least six feet apart; reducing the number of employees, customers, or other people present; reducing face-to-face contact; using phone calls, virtual meetings, and drop-offs/curbside pickups rather than in-person contact).
The following places of public accommodation are closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:
• Golf courses;
• Barbers and barber establishments;
• Cosmetologists, Class CH hairdressers, Class MO manicurists, Class CA hairdressers and manicurists, Class E estheticians, cosmetology establishments, hair braiders, hairdressers, manicurists, schools of cosmetology or schools of manicuring;
• Movie theaters, defined as a theater where movies are shown for public entertainment;
• Concert halls, defined as a public building for the performance of concerts;
• Gymnasiums;
• Exercise studios and fitness studios, defined as a building or property where specific gym equipment and other various types of exercise classes are offered for people of all ages and abilities to exercise or use gym equipment to improve or maintain their health;
• Massage therapists and massage businesses;
• Tanning facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides persons access to any tanning device for a fee, membership dues, or any other form of compensation, or where the body is sprayed with a product containing chemicals that react with the skin to produce an artificial suntan;
• Martial arts facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides any form of full-contact martial arts including, but not limited to, full-contact kungfu, full-contact taekwondo, or any form of martial arts, mixed martial arts, combat or self-defense;
• Kickboxing facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides any form of kickboxing in which contestants are allowed to use any form of boxing and are also allowed to use any part of the fist, foot, or leg, with or without shin guards or protective gear, or any combination thereof to deliver strikes above the waist and which does not constitute mixed martial arts as defined by this section;
• Mixed martial arts facilities, defined as any location, place, area, structure or business which provides any form of martial arts or self-defense conducted on a full-contact basis and where other combative techniques or tactics are allowed in competition including, but not limited to, kicking, striking, chokeholds, boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, grappling, or joint manipulation;
• Any location, place, area, structure or business which provides “body piercing,” “branding” or “tattoos”; and
• Bowling establishments and skating rinks.
Previous Closures
Last week, Franklin County restricted restaurants and bars to offer food and beverage service to the public using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service or drive-up service, so long as every such person involved implements appropriate precautions to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing techniques.
Every place of public accommodation may permit up to 10 members of the public at one time for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders, so long as any such member of the public is at least six feet apart from other people while on premises.
Still Open
Establishments which offer food and beverage service not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries, are not included in the restrictions.
Also exempt are health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, adult detention facilities, juvenile justice facilities and crisis shelters or similar institutions.