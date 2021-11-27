The Franklin County Health Department reported two confirmed deaths and two probable deaths from COVID-19 Friday.
These deaths occurred in October and November, but it often takes weeks for the health department to confirm a cause of death.
These additions bring Franklin County’s confirmed death toll to 221 people and the probable death toll to 38 people.
The people who died were a 48-year-old woman from Union, a 73-year-old woman from Gerald, a 61-year-old woman from Washington and a 45-year-old man from Union.
From Nov. 20-25, there were 187 new COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department. Due to the holiday, that weekly update reflected six days’ worth of data as opposed to the usual seven.
This six-day period saw an average of 31.17 new cases per day. Last week, from Nov. 13-19, the health department reported 194 cases, an average of 27.71 cases per day.
To date, there have been 13,554 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, with an additional 3,498 cases listed as probable.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 14.2 percent in the county during this six-day period, according to the health department’s update. From Nov. 13-19, that number was 12 percent, according to the health department.
Three people are currently hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19 in the county, according to the update. Last week, four people were hospitalized and in isolation.
Meanwhile, 51.8 percent of Franklin County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.6 percent are fully vaccinated. These numbers continue to increase incrementally.
Last week, 50.6 percent of the county’s residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 46.9 percent of the county’s residents were fully vaccinated.
Statewide, as of Friday, 57.8 percent of Missourians have received at least one dose, and 50.9 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said she believes the rise in cases was “multifactorial.”
She said the cold weather, which allows respiratory viruses to survive longer and brings people indoors, where they are more likely to spread the virus, and the tendency of people to travel and attend large events this time of year were likely behind this increase.
That travel is expected to increase as the holiday season continues.
The holidays
during COVID-19
“The important thing, I think, is to watch each week to keep a close eye on what our status is for that particular time period,” Mohart said in regard to how weekly coronavirus data might affect families’ holiday plans this year.
She said it’s important to try to avoid gathering in huge groups. She encourages people to keep their holiday celebrations within their family units and among people they already get exposed to on a regular basis.
“This is not a year, I would say, (when) people should be attending large holiday parties with people that they don’t normally see on a daily basis,” she said. “That’s when we start to see a real problem with transmissibility.”
She said that as long as you’re with people you already see regularly, you are safe without a mask at holiday festivities.
She said she thinks a big case increase after Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season is “very realistic.”
New variant
Mohart also discussed a newly discovered COVID-19 variant, which is currently referred to as the omicron variant.
Thursday night, South African scientists announced they’d discovered a new variant of concern of the virus, as reported by multiple media outlets including The Associated Press. A group of World Health Organization scientists met Friday to discuss the variant, which has about 30 mutations to the spike protein, or the component of the virus that binds to cells.
Mohart said that through examining the area’s sewer wastewater and genotyping Franklin County and Missouri patients, health officials have not identified any instances of this new variant. At this time, she said, they’ve only found the delta variant of the virus. However, officials are keeping an eye out for it.