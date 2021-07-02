Forty-two Franklin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, pushing the total number of people who have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic to 2,305, according to a weekly release from the Franklin County Health Department.
Statewide, more than 621,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Of those testing positive for the virus locally, 25 were women, and 17 were men. Those testing positive ranged in age from a 3-year-old boy from Union to a 65-year-old man from Union. The average age was 34 years old.
Although there are no cases of COVID-19 within a long-term care facility or nursing home in the county, the health department reported that one county resident was hospitalized.
Across Missouri, 945 people are hospitalized from COVID-19, which is an increase of 272 people from June 1. As of Friday, July 2, the state had 81 percent of its hospital beds in use. Of those hospitalized, 265 are patients in intensive care units, and 121 are on ventilators.
The state health department reported that 9,331 Missourians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 179 Franklin County residents. The deaths of an additional 31 county residents remain under review. The health department did not report any deaths in Friday’s report.
The deaths are only reported by the state and county health department as COVID-19 deaths based on medical determination and documentation.
The state health department also reported Friday that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased to 39.1 percent, which ranks as the fourth-highest vaccination rate in the state. An additional 4 percent of Franklin County residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The counties with higher vaccination rates are Boone, at 45.2 percent; St. Louis, at 43.4 percent; and St. Charles, at 43 percent.
The vaccination rates for adjoining counties, according to the state health department, are as follows: Jefferson, 30 percent; Washington, 21.1 percent; Crawford, 21.5 percent; Gasconade, 36.3 percent; and Warren, 29.9 percent.