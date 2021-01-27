Nearly 4,200 Franklin County residents have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday morning, according to a new database published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Statewide, more than 290,000 have received the first dose of the vaccine. Of those receiving the vaccine, 23.7 percent of them were 85 years old or older while 19.2 percent were between 35 and 64 years old, according to the database.
“We are excited to announce the launch of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. This dashboard will provide Missourians with the most up-to-date, Missouri-specific data available,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible.”
The state has come under scrutiny in recent days following the release of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed Missouri ranking last in the percentage of residents who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Sunday, less than 4 percent had received a dose of the vaccine. That number had climbed to 4.7 percent by Wednesday.
“After a call with other governors, I can tell you that Missouri is not alone in our frustration on how vaccination data is being reported by the CDC. I and many other governors expressed concern that vaccination data from the CDC is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level,” Parson said.
He continued, “National rankings on the CDC’s dashboard are marginal and are being used to misinform Missourians that the state is falling short in vaccine administration, or worse, that the state itself is stockpiling vaccines. The fact is that vaccines ship directly to local providers, and our data shows vaccine distribution and administration rates in Missouri are similar to other states. ... With CDC data being used to fit certain narratives that fail to fully inform Missourians of the reality of the situation, we encourage the use of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard as one of the best resources to get the latest vaccine numbers without the political rhetoric others may include in their reporting.”
According to the dashboard, Franklin County has one of the highest vaccination rates per capita of Missouri’s Rhineland region, only bested by Gasconade County.
Franklin County’s vaccination rate is 4 percent with 4,188 doses administered, while Gasconade County reported 4.3 percent with 631 doses administered. Other adjoining counties and their per capita vaccination rates: Warren County, 2.5 percent; St. Charles County, 3.8 percent; St. Louis County, 4.6 percent; Jefferson County, 3.5 percent; Washington County, 1.6 percent; and Crawford County, 2 percent.
Helping to bolster the county’s percentage were the 1,000-plus doses that were administered at Mercy Hospital Washington over the past weekend, according to Eric Eoloff, Mercy Hospital Washington president.
Franklin County’s vaccination rates should continue to increase this weekend thanks in part to a vaccination clinic in Union, which is hosted by the Franklin County Health Department and its partners with Mercy Hospital.
Beyond that initial clinic, officials say it is unclear when additional vaccine shipments may arrive. Each shipment received by the hospital to date has included nearly 11,000 doses of the vaccine from roughly 1,800 vials, according to previous reporting by The Missourian.