The Franklin County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of county residents to test positive since March 2020 to 9,106 people.
There have been 1,949 additional probable cases in the county. Combined, the number of confirmed and probable cases since March of last year is around 11,000 — a few hundred shy of the number of people living in Union per the U.S. Census Bureau.
So far this month, 137 people have tested positive for the virus. During the first 15 days in February, 294 new positives were reported.
The report noted that five county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since Feb. 23. Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington, said there are six patients at the hospital ranging in age from 49 to 77. He said five are receiving ICU-level care.
“This is a much more manageable number of COVID patients than when we spiked between December and February,” he said.
The 10-day rolling total of cases Tuesday is 101, up from 94 on March 1. The 14-day new case average stands at 9.36, down from 10.43 on March 1.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported late Monday it had analyzed and linked 41 COVID-19-associated deaths throughout the state that hadn’t previously been reported to the state by another entity. The deaths occurred mostly in February and were expected to show up on the state’s dashboard Tuesday.
To date, the Franklin County Health Department has reported 167 COVID-19 deaths and 27 probable virus deaths of Franklin County residents since the pandemic began last March.
Vaccination Efforts
An estimated 17.8 percent of Franklin County residents have been vaccinated, with about 27,546 doses administered.
Mercy Hospital Washington is continuing its vaccination efforts with about 300 shots given per day according to Media Relations Manager Bethany Pope. Since December, the hospital has administered 17,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 10,581 being first doses. She said the best way for people to sign up for the waitlist is at Mercy’s online portal at mercy.net/forms/vaccinations.
As of Monday, March 15, all tiers of Phases 1A and 1B are eligible to receive a vaccine. The most recently eligible group, Phase 1B Tier 3, includes kindergarten through 12th grade educators, childcare providers, communications infrastructure, dams, energy and some food and agriculture sectors, some government employees and information technology workers. A complete list of all priority tiers is available at covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Statewide, 1,818,433 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, and 646,978 people have completed their vaccination. The age groups with the highest vaccination rate include adults 65 to 74, which are 55 percent vaccinated, and adults 85 and older, which are almost 57 percent vaccinated.