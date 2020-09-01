Franklin County COVID-19 cases increased by more than 100 percent in the last month, rising to 1,038 on Tuesday.
August was also the deadliest month since June with five virus-related deaths reported by the Franklin County Health Department.
On Monday, two new deaths were reported, a 65-year-old woman from Pacific and an 87-year-old Grubville man, raising the county virus-related death total to 23 since April.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, the death of a 60-year-old man in Robertsville was recorded, marking the 21st virus-related death.
The death of a 74-year-old woman from Pacific was reported Aug. 19, following the death of a 77-year-old Washington man Aug. 11.
Before those virus-related deaths, the last reported COVID-19-related death in Franklin County was June 9, when a 71-year-old man from Luebbering lost his life due to virus complications.
Cases
Franklin County has averaged 22 new cases a day over the past five days. Over the weekend, 84 new virus cases were recorded, including 30 on Saturday alone.
The month of August closed with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County for a 30-day period with 532.
In the month of March, 16 COVID-19 cases were reported in Franklin County, with the first coming March 23.
By the end of April cases countywide had risen to 116.
Only 23 new cases were reported in the entire month of May, bringing the county total to 139.
The month of June saw a slight rise in cases with 66, bringing the total above the 200 mark.
The month of July began with 206 cases and ended with 506.
Alerts
There are currently three public health alerts in effect from the county health department stemming from COVID-19-positive individuals attending religious gatherings prior to being diagnosed.
The most recent were issued over the weekend and include possible exposures at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. services Aug. 23 at First Assembly of God, Sullivan.
Another possible exposure took place the same day at the 10:30 a.m. service. at First Baptist Church of Stanton.
The previous possible exposures occurred during services at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, on Aug. 20, 22 and 23, and the St. James Church, Catawissa, at the 10 a.m. service, Aug. 23.
Hospitalizations
Despite cases and deaths increasing, COVID-19 hospitalizations at both Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist Sullivan have seen only a slight increase.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 12 county residents were hospitalized.
The Warren County Health Department told The Missourian it does not keep records of hospitalizations of residents in that county, or if any were in Franklin County facilities.
There are currently seven active coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities in Franklin County.