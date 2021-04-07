The Franklin County Health Department recorded 32 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic began a year ago to 9,274. The probable case count was 2,048 Tuesday.
The report showed a 10-day rolling total of 107 cases and a 14-day new case average of 9.07 cases. Three county residents are hospitalized, and there is one active long-term care case, per the report.
The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19-related complications since last year remains at 169 people, with 27 additional people listed as probable deaths.
As of Tuesday, 28,473 Franklin County residents — or 27.4 percent — had started vaccination against the virus. More than 16,500 county residents are completely vaccinated.