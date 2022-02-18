Eighteen more people were reported dead with COVID-19 by the Franklin County Health Department Friday.
These 18 deaths bring the county’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 275. The Health Department also reports an additional 45 probable COVID-19 deaths.
Fifteen of these deaths occurred sometime between December and February, but it often takes weeks or months for the Health Department to confirm cause of death. The other three occurred in January, September and October 2021, and were late reports that the health department recently tracked down.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital Washington, said she thinks most of these deaths were part of a huge surge of COVID-19 cases Franklin County and the rest of the country saw in December and January as a result of omicron, a more contagious variant of the virus. She said these deaths show just how difficult this winter has been.
“It was certainly a difficult stretch of time,” Mohart said. “I’m grateful for the fact that we seem to be through that omicron wave and things are looking much better.”
Mohart also took a moment to dispel myths that the data is inflated and that some of these COVID-19 deaths were actually caused by other factors and incorrectly counted as COVID-19 deaths.
“I cannot speak for every data tracking that goes on in every single hospital,” she said. “I can say that at our hospital and from all the patients I have seen whose death was attributed to COVID, the reason they died was because they had COVID. “It wasn’t just that by chance they happen to test positive while they had another (medical) event,” she said. “That is not a predominant factor that’s driving a lot of these numbers. So I think that the mortality data for COVID is valid.”
As the largest hospital in the county, Mercy Hospital Washington sees a majority of the COVID-19 patients who become gravely ill and die here, Mohart explained.
“Some of these patients are older and have a lot of other underlying medical problems, but COVID was the predominant factor in their death,” she said.
“For every patient I have seen I can say that is certainly the case.”
Mohart said health professionals are finding that COVID-19 may have caused more deaths than they originally thought. That appears to be what happened this week with the three COVID-19 deaths that took place in January, September and October 2021, she said.
She added many of the patients who died were no longer COVID-19 positive, but they certainly died from the direct aftermath of their infections. That might be COVID-19-caused pneumonia, damaged lungs or a number of things. She likened it to a wildfire.
“If a wildfire burns through a forest and damages all the trees, there will come a time when the fire is no longer burning,” she explained. “So the virus is no longer spreading and contagious but the damage is still there and that can take months to regrow and sometimes it does not and that can end up in a death.”
Those who died include a 39-year-old man from Gerald; a 58-year-old woman from Washington; a 72-year-old woman from Sullivan; a 42-year-old man from Sullivan; a 61-year-old man from Union; a 74-year-old man from Union; an 89-year-old woman from New Haven; an 86-year-old man from Union; a 68-year-old man from Pacific; an 84-year-old woman from St. Clair; a 73-year-old man from Washington; a 66-year-old woman from Washington; a 65-year-old man from Gerald; a 52-year-old woman from Gerald; an 82-year-old man from Gerald, a 79-year-old man from Union, a 67-year-old man from Robertsville; and a 60-year-old man from Villa Ridge.
Meanwhile, cases are quickly falling. There were 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Franklin County from Feb. 12-18, according to the Franklin County Health Department’s weekly update. That’s a 42.8 percent decrease since last week, Feb. 5-11, when there were 271 cases.
Mohart said this tells us that the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge is fading.
In Franklin County, there have been 19,824 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with an additional 5,307 cases categorized as probable.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 cases that came back positive — was 13.4 percent from Feb. 12-18. That’s also lower than last week when it was 22.3 percent.
Mohart said these two factors were “wonderful news.”
“All those parameters are moving in the right direction, which is exactly what we want to see.”
The health department reports that two people from Franklin County are hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19.
Mercy Hospital Washington Officials reported that they have four patients in isolation with COVID-19 and 14 patients with COVID-19-caused pneumonia.
Mercy’s number is higher because it includes patients from outside of Franklin County and patients no longer in isolation.
As of Friday, 51.6 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 55.8 percent of Missourians statewide are fully vaccinated, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Fully vaccinated” is defined in this data as having received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.