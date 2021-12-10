The Franklin County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 deaths Friday, five confirmed and one categorized as “probable.”
Those who died include a 57-year-old man from Union, a 91-year-old man from Washington, a 62-year-old man from Sullivan, a 63-year-old man from Gerald, a 57-year-old man from St. Clair and a 36-year-old woman from Labadie.
The deaths occurred between September and November, but it often takes the health department weeks or months to confirm a cause of death.
With the five new confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, Franklin County’s confirmed death toll from the pandemic stands at 226 people, with 39 additional probable deaths.
There were 297 new COVID-19 cases reported from Dec. 4-10, according to a weekly update from the county health department.
That’s an average of 42.4 cases per day, nearly the same as last week, when it was 42.5 cases per day. Last week saw the highest caseload reported since Sept. 17, when there were 50.9 new cases per day.
To date, there have been 14,191 cases in the county with an additional 3,642 cases in the “probable” category.
The biggest jump in the data Friday occurred in hospitalizations. There are 16 people hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19 in Franklin County, according to the weekly update. Last week, there were only three.
At Mercy Hospital Washington, there are 20 COVID-19 patients, according to Mercy officials. That number, unlike the health department’s, includes patients no longer in isolation but still suffering from post-COVID-19 symptoms, as well as people from outside the county.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 17.1 percent this week, according to the county health department. That’s slightly lower than last week, when it was 17.5 percent.
Meanwhile, 48.7 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 52.7 percent have received at least one dose, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Statewide, 52.2 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated, and 59.1 percent have received at least one dose, according to DHSS.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said the high hospitalization, case rate and positivity rate in recent weeks tell her the area is in a new wave of the pandemic.
DHSS reports that 2.09 percent of all vaccinated people have contracted the virus, and 0.02 percent of all vaccinated people have died of the virus.
“What we’re seeing on that Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard matches what we see in our hospitals,” Mohart said. “The majority of people who are hospitalized and on a ventilator and in our intensive care units have not been vaccinated.”
She said that’s because the vaccine is so effective at preventing severe symptoms.
Mohart also said the patients Mercy is seeing are getting younger. “When we first started this, our ICUs predominantly had people in their 80s and 90s and 70s,” she said. “We are now seeing a shift where we’re really starting to see more people in their 30s and 40s and 50s, both in our ICU and also dying from this virus.”
She urged people to get vaccinated for the sake of their friends and families.
“There’s a whole segment of our population that are really at risk of critical disease from this,” she said. “Every single one of us can help them by getting vaccinated because it will really prevent the transmission and spread of this virus, and it’ll protect those people who live amongst us who really need that help.”
Mohart said the omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been spreading across the globe in recent weeks, has not yet been found in the county’s sewers, but she said it takes weeks for the wastewater detection system to yield results. The most recent data available, she said, is from Nov. 22, and at that point, all viral material analyzed was found to be the delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed last week that the omicron variant had been identified in a St. Louis resident.