As of Monday, one in five Franklin County residents, or 21,632 people, has begun their vaccination for COVID-19, and more than 11,000 residents have completed their vaccination, according to the state dashboard. Statewide, 22.5 percent of Missourians have started the vaccination process, and nearly 2.1 million doses have been administered.
The governor announced Thursday that all Missouri adults would be eligible for the vaccine Friday, April 9. The next priority group of adults, Phase 2, will be eligible starting Monday, March 29. Phase 2 includes construction sector, financial services food and agriculture employees, government employees, higher education staff, homeless populations, disproportionately affected populations, the defense industrial base sector and library staff. A complete list is at covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Phase 3, which will start on April 9, will include all remaining adults. Children are not currently eligible to get the vaccine because children were not included in the original vaccination trials.
Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said the facility is vaccinating between 400 and 450 residents per day at Patient’s First Drive. So far, the hospital has administered 20,036 doses, including 11,576 first doses and 8,460 second doses, or over half of the doses administered thus far in Franklin County. Residents can sign up to receive a vaccine at Mercy at mercy.net/forms/vaccinations.
Adults are encouraged to sign up for a vaccine at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events/#region_c. Pharmacies also are running individual sign-ups, mostly on their websites. County officials have previously encouraged people to help older relatives and neighbors without internet access schedule their vaccine appointments.
The Franklin County Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the number of cases since the pandemic began one year ago to 9,147. There have been 1,989 probable cases reported. The 14-day new case average Tuesday was nine, and the 10-day rolling total was 71.
The number of Franklin County residents who have died while COVID-19 positive remains 167 people, with 27 additional probable COVID-19-related deaths.
The report Tuesday showed seven county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. Eoloff said Mercy is caring for three patients with COVID-19, and none are in the ICU.