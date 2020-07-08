COVID-FB post.indd

The Franklin County Health Department has reported the COVID-19-related death of an 88-year-old woman in Union.

County records show the woman was originally diagnosed with the virus June 18.

This is the 19th overall COVID-19-related death in Franklin County and the first since June 9.

In addition to the death, four new cases were reported Wednesday, including a 55-year-old woman in Villa Ridge; a 74-year-old woman in St. Albans; a 33-year-old woman in Washington; and a 56-year-old woman in Gerald. 

