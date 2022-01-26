Franklin County plans to upgrade security at its highway department sheds after a recent theft.
One of two staffed county sheds was broken into about a month ago after hours, and around $2,500 in equipment was stolen, Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said. Among the items taken were chainsaws, leaf blowers and battery packs.
“We went out to bid on security systems, putting cameras up,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Thursday. “So that people will know that their items are secure, and if bad people come in and try to take them that they’ll be on film. It will, hopefully, help us retrieve them and prevent greater shrinkage.”
Brinker was not aware of any arrests being made in the case.