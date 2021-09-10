Franklin County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a resolution to oppose, “in the strongest possible terms,” a federal vaccine mandate that would require all private-sector employers with more than 100 employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or a weekly negative COVID-19 test and all federal employees to receive a vaccine, according to a Friday press release.
If the resolution passes, county employees who are managed by the county commission will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The release reads that the commission “believes that medical treatment and preventative measures are an individual choice and that the government has no role to play in mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.”
As of Friday, 46 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an additional 5 percent have begun the vaccination process.
The county has reported 11,446 cases of COVID-19, plus an additional 2,859 probable cases, since the pandemic began. Just under 950 cases have been reported in the last four months.