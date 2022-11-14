Franklin County commissioners are considering their own policy for dealing with people who drive with a canceled, suspended or revoked license.
The policy comes at the request of the county prosecutor’s office, which has a backlog of cases, said County Counselor Mark Piontek. For example, according to an online database of court records, the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney has filed charges against 28 different people, including different cases filed against five people driving without a valid license so far this week.
The county did not previously have a provision for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
“The prosecuting attorney’s office asked us to adopt (this) so that we can start prosecuting some of those through the county municipal court,” Piontek said. “That will take some of the load off of his office.”
The proposed policy includes a fine of up to $1,000 for anyone operating a motor vehicle on a highway while their driver’s license is revoked.
No one spoke for or against the policy Tuesday at the first of three planned public hearings on the proposals. Additional hearings will be held Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, both at 9:30 a.m. at the commission’s second floor chambers at 400 E. Locust Street in Union.