After months of discussion, Franklin County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the state Attorney General’s office that could bring the county millions from a national settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, which has agreed to stop making opioids, as well as three major opioid distributors, will provide up to $457 million to Missouri, according to the office of Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has led the effort for local governments to accept the settlement in Missouri.
Under the agreement approved Tuesday by Franklin County, the state receives 60 percent of proceeds from the settlement, while counties get 40 percent, said attorney Jack Garvey, who is representing the county for St. Louis firm Carey Danis & Lowe, which has represented more than 20 Missouri counties in opioid litigation.
Counties that did not litigate will receive 15 percent of the settlement, which comes out of the state’s share, Garvey said.
The funds are payable over 18 years, Garvey said.
Franklin County could receive around $4 million from the state’s settlement, Garvey said.
The agreement requires around 95 percent of entities within the state to approve, County Counselor Mark Piontek told commissioners. “Or the entire settlement falls apart,” he said. “This is an agreement between the county and the Attorney General’s office that, if the settlement goes forward, we will agree to participate in the settlement with the state of Missouri.”
More settlements could be forthcoming, Garvey said. That includes one with Purdue Pharma, the now defunct company that was owned by the infamous Sackler family, as well as Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which was a major oxycodone supplier that had its U.S. headquarters in St. Louis.
“There’s more happening in the future,” Garvey said. “This is just the start.”
The bankruptcy court in the Purdue and Mallinckrodt cases would issue checks through the state, and the state would then allocate settlement money to counties and cities, Garvey said.
But more settlement money could come from lawsuits that may or may not involve the state, Garvey said. “It just depends whether the defendants want to handle Missouri all at once or just do it on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
The deadline for counties to decide whether to take part in the state settlement was supposed to be at the end of 2021 but was extended until Jan. 31, 2022. They had additional time to agree to accept the allocation from the lawsuit with Johnson & Johnson, as well as distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
In all, 90 Missouri counties and cities brought lawsuits, Garvey said. Counties and cities that did not sue will get a lower amount of the settlement.
“I think the Franklin County commissioners should be applauded for, first, understanding that they have an opioid problem in the county, and recognizing the need and taking action,” he said.
Of the funds distributed, 85 percent must be spent in addressing the opioid problem, Garvey said. The No. 1 priority is treatment for drug addiction, along with providing the overdose treatment naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, for first responders, as well as drug abuse education.
“A category that Commissioner Brinker and I talked about was Hepatitis B transmission from opioid users,” Garvey said. “It’s a public health concern all over.”
Franklin County commissioners voted in January to enter negotiations on its own settlement with Mylan, which merged in 2020 with Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, to form Viatris.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Piontek said the county is currently prohibited from discussing details of the Mylan agreement by a court order.