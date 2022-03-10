Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.