Franklin County’s personal property tax collection is down slightly compared to this time in 2019, but Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann is not worried.
That’s because the largest mortgage servicer in the county, which holds 11,000 accounts, is expected to pay its taxes Thursday, Dec. 17. That will wipe out the $3 million behind last year’s pace the county currently stands at.
“In a weird way, it’s actually up,” Trentmann said of this year’s collection.
The accounts held by the company were worth $14 million last year, a number that is expected to be more this year.
About $33 million in taxes has been paid so far. More than $130 million was owed to the county’s 67 taxing entities when tax bills started going out.
Meanwhile, the collector’s office is excited about the number of people using an app that allows people to pay their taxes on their smartphones. So far, 360 people have paid with the app, which is available for the first time in 2020.
“That’s 360 people we’re preventing from being in the hallway,” Trentmann said.
Residents can pay their bills using the app with credit cards, which have a 2.4 percent fee, or eCheck, which has a $2.80 one-time fee. The credit card fee would be $28.80 on a $1,200 tax bill.
Franklin County is the first county in Missouri to offer tax payments by app, Trentmann said.
The app can be accessed by using a QR code sent with the tax bill or by searching for “Franklin County MO” on Apple or Google devices.
The number of people using the app still pales in comparison to the 200 people per day paying at the collector’s office. But Trentmann said many of those people are seniors at high risk if they get the coronavirus. So keeping away younger people, who are potential asymptomatic spreaders of the virus, is important.
Another 100 people each day are paying using the phone or the desktop computer program.
Many also are mailing their bills, with 1,500 envelopes coming in on average each day last week. Trentmann warns that mail could take a while, especially over the holidays, though taxpayers are only required to have their bills postmarked by the deadline day of Thursday, Dec. 31.
Trentmann’s office has seen problems with the mail, including learning this week that an entire street in St. Clair had yet to receive their bills.
“I don’t know what’s going on with my receipts coming out of Ohio, but they are significantly late,” he said.
In all, about 70,000 accounts remain to be paid out of 133,000, Trentmann said. He has not heard anything out of the ordinary from people struggling to pay because of the economy.
Like with voting, Trentmann said if you are in line when his office closes, you will be able to pay taxes that day.
“If you are in line, we are not going to cut you off,” he said.