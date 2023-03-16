The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team extended their season Thursday night with 61-51 win over the Illinois State Redbirds in the opening round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers led through much of the contest, but pulled away in the waning moments of the third quarter to secure the victory. Thursday night's win marked the first time that Mizzou had won a post-season tournament game in Mizzou Arena.
The last time the Tigers won in the post-season on their home court was when they still played in the fabled Hearnes Center, which was the Tigers home from 1974 to 2003.
Leading the Tigers in scoring was senior Hayley Frank, who had 15 points, but it was the contributions from two of Missouri's bench players that helped the Tigers keep the Redbirds at bay. Freshman Ashton Judd added 8 points off of the bench, while junior Sara-Rose Smith added 11 points and secured 11 rebounds. Smith's points largely all came late in the third quarter as the Redbirds attempted to mount a comeback, cutting the Tigers' lead to just a single point.
With the victory, the Tigers will face the winner of the Western Kentucky-Kansas game which is being played Friday evening in Lawrence. No matter who wins that game, the Tigers will host the second round game of the WNIT in Columbia on either Sunday or Monday.
If the Tigers can defeat either the Hilltoppers or the Jayhawks, they will likely find themselves in the Sweet Sixteen of the WNIT against former Big 12 rival, Nebraska, who defeated Missouri State earlier in the day on Thursday. A win in the Sweet Sixteen would give the Tigers their best post-season run since 2003 when the Tigers reached the WNIT Quarterfinals under former head coach Cindy Stein.