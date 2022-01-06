What my wife and I thought would be a nice trip to Columbia to marvel at the No. 1 ranked women’s college basketball team turned out to be much more tense.
My father is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, which has a long history of athletic failure despite tremendous fan support. That has changed a bit in recent years because of the women’s basketball program and coach Dawn Staley.
The Gamecocks won the national championship in 2017. My wife and I drove down from Oregon to watch them clinch their Final Four spot in Stockton, California, that year. My father and brother went to see them win the national title in Dallas, Texas, getting on ESPN in the process. I took a picture of the television with my brother and father on it, with the score showing the Gamecocks well ahead, and gave it to my dad for Father’s Day.
And they were so close to more.
South Carolina was No. 1 in the country heading into the Women’s NCAA Tournament in 2020, when the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. They were a No. 1 seed when the tournament resumed in 2021, before losing a 66-65 heartbreaker to No. 1 overall and eventual national champion Stanford in the national semifinals.
So the Gamecocks entered the 2021-22 season with a lot to prove. And they were proving it, with wins over highly ranked teams, including Stanford and Connecticut, both ranked No. 2 at the time of the games.
But that all changed Dec. 30 with their SEC opener against Missouri.
It was our first visit to Columbia for a game since moving to Missouri in February 2020 — though we did visit the famous columns after seeing them on our favorite show, “Aerial America,” early in the pandemic, when it was one of the few landmarks in the state you could get close to.
Women’s basketball is a great value. We paid $10 for tickets 12 rows up to the side of the court on the day of the game on Mizzou’s website. That’s paying less than the cost of a movie to see what turned out to be a great game.
We arrived a few minutes into the game, which started at 6 p.m., and were surprised unranked Mizzou was hanging with the Gamecocks. I really shouldn’t have been surprised, since Missouri entered the game 11-2 and had three former South Carolina players on the roster, though Missouri only had eight players active because of COVID protocols.
Missouri led 31-26 at halftime, when I decided to visit the concession stand to get a soda in a souvenir cup, something we collect and have an absurd number of.
I’d never been in the Mizzou Arena. It’s very nice, and I loved how comfortable the seats were. They were wide, with plenty of legroom.
The one odd part was our side of the arena had no open concession stands, meaning I had to walk around to the other side of the building to get a drink.
And the lack of open concession stands meant the few stands that were open had long lines. This was a bit concerning since there were few masks and little social distancing in the lines, even with rising COVID-19 cases.
We had also planned to attend a men’s basketball game between Duke and Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Jan. 1, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 in the Duke program.
I received an email from Notre Dame saying that not only would masks be required at upcoming basketball games, but concession stands would be closed.
Many games in various sports are being canceled, so we were fortunate this one was played. But it seems like Mizzou needs to either open all the concession stands to shorten the lines or close all the stands and tell people to eat before the game (not after, because everywhere we tried closed shortly after the game ended).
With the line and the distance I had to walk back to my seat (taking a quick look at the plaque for former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel, whom I covered in high school in Texas), I missed the first five minutes of the third quarter.
But the teams helped me make up for my lost time by going to overtime, when Mizzou won 70-69 on a layup by Lauren Hansen with a tenth of a second to play. While it hurt to see the Gamecocks lose, it was fun to see a shocking upset in person, with players piling on each other.
I felt bad for my dad, because his team was shown to be beatable, potentially jeopardizing a rare chance for him to see his Gamecocks win a title.
But, if it had to happen, Thursday was a good time, as the South Carolina football team had earlier in the day won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina — its first bowl victory in four years. So at least he had that.
I doubt every game will be that exciting, but if you want to see a good team at a good price, head over to Columbia for a women’s basketball game.