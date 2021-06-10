City officials are hopeful that, if approved, a $50,000 grant will pay for the replacement of wooden bollards located along a two-block stretch of Eighth Street that parallels Busch Creek in Washington.
“The bollards were put in well — it would be anybody’s guess on the year. They are in very bad shape, some of them are quite rotten and they all need to be replaced,” Washington’s Public Works Director John Nilges said of the bollards from Elm Street to Locust Street during Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council.
The council voted unanimously to pursue a $50,000 grant from the county’s transportation committee to be used to replace the wooden bollards with a metal guardrail or guard cable.
Nilges said the city hopes to learn of their application’s approval by this fall. If approved, work on replacing the bollards would begin in 2022.
“We looked at this approximately three years ago, but there were other more pressing issues,” Nilges said. “Three weeks ago, the streets department was out weedeating the area. They noticed that some of them had rotted and actually removed a couple of them. They are there to protect cars from going into the creek and right now they offer no protection.”
Another improvement project in the area city officials are pursuing is the creation of the Busch Creek Greenway, a shared use path that will stretch from Jefferson Street to East Fifth Street and Old Highway 100 near the eastern edge of the Rotary Riverfront Trail.
In addition to adding the bollards, city officials also plan on adding fencing to the Jefferson Street bridge.
“With the increased potential for pedestrian traffic there, I don’t want a child or someone climbing on top of the walls and falling over,” Nilges said.
City officials say any costs not covered by the grant will be paid for by the city’s transportation sales tax.