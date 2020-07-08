The city of Washington has completed upgrades to its severe weather warning siren system.
The project, funded by an increase in the capital improvement sales tax, came in under budget, with a little help from Mother Nature.
Director of Communications Lisa Moffitt said the overall expenses came to $188,698 with each siren costing $39,000 installed. The budget for the upgrades was $245,000.
“A storm last year took out one of the sirens at Highway 100 and Industrial Drive and insurance paid for it,” Moffitt said.
The installation of six sirens by Jefferson City-based Outdoor Warning Consulting began Monday of last week and was completed Thursday. The sirens cost $25,000 each and all of the poles were replaced as part of the project.
Two other sirens were replaced in 2019.
Moffitt said she believes the previous sirens were first installed in the mid-1990s and the most recent installations were around 1995. “They were all reaching the end of their lives,” Moffitt said. “The old sirens rotated as they were sounding, which limited the coverage area. The new sirens are omnidirectional and project 4,800 feet in every direction.”
The new sirens use solar power, which is stored in batteries when not in use. The sirens are designed to go off simultaneously and are used only in extreme instances of severe weather when warnings are issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) or if certain other weather criteria are met without official NWS warnings.
“They will go off if a tornado warning is issued, or any severe weather warning,” Moffitt said. “Our dispatchers, police, or EMA can also set them off if Washington is in the direct path of a spotted tornado, winds are over 70 mph, or one-inch hail is reported. If residents hear the sirens at any time, they should seek shelter immediately.”
The only other time residents will hear the sirens are during the weekly tests at noon each Sunday.
“We don’t want to find out our sirens don’t work during a storm, that’s why we test,” Moffitt said. “We also have the capability to broadcast over the sirens, as we used to in the past, but that is not a discussion we have had recently.”
The alert for a severe storm is a broken tone or woop and the tornado warning is a sustained three minute tone.
Residents also can sign up for the city’s Code Red phone system, which sends alerts to all, or specific areas of town on a variety of topics selected by the residents when they sign up at the city’s website washmo.gov.