A two-acre portion of a 30-acre property near the Phoenix Center Shopping District could one day be home to a new firehouse and water tower, according to city officials.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council, City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city’s long-term plans call for the development of the property that is currently jointly owned by the municipal and county governments.
“This is part of the ongoing agreement we have to jointly sell real estate located on South Point Road,” said Lamb, who added that the two-acre property will be reserved by the city for future development.
Under the terms of the joint ownership agreement, 60 percent of the 30 acres are owned by the county and 40 percent by the city.
In order for the city to purchase the two-acre property, the city must pay $35,359.99 to buy out the county’s ownership stake.
Lamb said the city will close on the property Nov. 30, but the sale is not dependent on the remainder of the property being sold.
The property, located at 4811 South Point Road, was given to the city and county by Phoenix Center II developer Joe Vernaci in 2005 as part of his deal to get public financing to do the Phoenix Center development.
Lamb said the Franklin County Commission has approved an order allowing the sale and the city wants to secure the location as it moves toward the final sale of the property.
As previously reported by The Missourian, developer Kurt Unnerstall’s Little Elm LLC, is expected to purchase the remaining 28 acres of the property for commercial development.
The cost of purchasing the two acres will be offset by selling the remainder of the property, Lamb said.
The plat the city intends to purchase will be presented to the planning and zoning commission, Monday, Nov. 9, before returning to the council again later this month for final approval on Nov. 16.