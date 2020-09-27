A public hearing was held for the rezoning of the Stumpe property located along Second and Stafford streets at the Washington City Council meeting Monday night.
The request was to rezone the property from an R-2, two-family overlay to PD-R, planned residential.
Six neighboring residents addressed the board about their concerns.
Jim Armistead, who lives on West Second Street, said he felt there was “not adequate time” for surrounding neighbors to process the request. The letter distributed to the residents, according to Armistead, is dated Sept. 4 and was not received until Sept. 8 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Council members questioned Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, on the timeline, and Maniaci said the developer, Doug Willming, owner of Willming Excavating and Construction, turned in his application just before the Aug. 31 deadline.
Mark Wessels, council member for Ward 2, suggested the council table the motion, “to give (surrounding neighbors) more time.”
The council followed Wessels’ request by making a motion to continue the public hearing for the rezoning request Oct. 19.
Willming’s proposed plan for a residential development was originally brought before the planning and zoning commission Sept. 14. The proposed development would be located on property currently listed for sale by Ruth Stumpe Tofle, who, with five other family members, is selling the land that once belonged to the late Dorothy and Clarence Stumpe.
Maniaci said the developer’s original plan called for building 18 brick townhomes on the 2.3-acre property that would face Second Street and rent for $1,500 to $1,800 per month.
Willming later modified his plan and reduced the number of proposed townhomes in the development to 17.
The proposed development would require a new alley and fire lane that would run to the rear of the units and connect to Stafford Street.
Willming is expected to bring an updated development plan to the planning and zoning commission at its meeting next month.