At the Monday, Aug. 3, Washington City Council meeting, several reappointments were approved.
Bill Straatmann and William L. Miller, were both approved for reappointment to the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee. Both of their terms will expire in July 2023.
The Washington Tax Increment Financing Commission also had two reappointments, Robert “Bob” Dobsch and Liz Stemmley, whose terms will expire in August 2024.
Eric Dobelmann was reappointed to the Washington Police Department as a patrol officer. His term will expire Aug. 6, 2021.