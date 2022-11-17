The city of Union is making a large machinery purchase using federal funds.
The Union Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee recommended the purchase of a 2013 John Deere wheeled excavator at its Nov. 7 meeting. The board of aldermen approved the purchase at its Monday meeting.
The city will tap American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the excavator, which costs $179,705.
In an email to City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann and Finance Director Heather Keith, City Mechanic David Schroeder wrote that the excavator was found on the lot of McCoy Construction & Forestry in Cuba. He found it to be in “near new” condition, with only 835 hours of use.
“Most machines like this will last over 10,000 hours so it should be able to stay in the fleet for a lengthy period of time,” Schroeder wrote.
A new excavator would cost the city more than $300,000, Zimmermann said at the committee meeting. The excavator would allow city workers to complete more tasks than they currently can.
“We can only replace certain things with the current equipment we have,” he said. “We’ve been replacing a lot of storm sewer lately. It’s very difficult with the equipment we have to install anything over a 42-inch pipe. It would take two backhoes to install it.”
The city plans to use some of the $250,000 it allocated in ARPA money for concrete piping in November 2021. Zimmermann said it has spent $126,000 of that on piping and has around $25,000 remaining to purchase in piping.
“That would leave us with $98,523 out of that piping expenditure to use toward this,” he said.
The city plans to use ARPA funds it had budgeted in road infrastructure improvements to cover the balance.
The advantage of an excavator over a backhoe is the excavator has a 360-degree swing, compared to 180 degrees for the backhoe, Zimmermann said.
“When you dig, you throw the waste to the side or try to load to the side,” he said of a backhoe. “With an excavator you can dig in front, swivel around behind and lower it into the truck.”
That is nice because it allows both the excavator and dump truck to set up in one lane of traffic instead of having to use multiple lanes of a road, Zimmermann said.