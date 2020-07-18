A large number of potential ordinances are scheduled to be discussed at the Washington City Council meeting Monday, July 20.
The agenda includes eight ordinance introductions, including an ordinance authorizing an infrastructure cost-sharing agreement with McBride Washington, LLC; a purchase agreement with McBride Washington, LLC; a cooperative agreement for road maintenance with the Washington Special Road District; an ordinance repealing Ordinance 20-13126 and enacting a new ordinance authorizing and directing the execution of an Easement Deed with the Washington School District; the repealing of Ordinance 20-1327 and enacting a new ordinance authorizing and directing the execution of a Quit Claim Deed with the Washington School District; a contract agreement with NOC and amendment to the 2019-20 budget, an ordinance amending the 2019-20 Washington city budget; and an ordinance authorizing and directing the City of Washington to accept the proposal from Cornerstone Contracting Co. for brick sealing and masonry repairs for the Fire Department Headquarters and stations 3 and 4.
All attendees of the meeting will be required to wear a mask.
The city has been working with McBride Washington LLC to develop a plan for a residential unit known as the Locust Valley subdivision, located between 8th Street and 10th Street. At a previous meeting, council members approved the rezoning of the area to accommodate the construction of 27 single-family homes and to approve the final development plan submitted by the company.