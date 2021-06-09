Thanks in part to the $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the city, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce might be able to set up its long-desired RV campground.
“It has been on our radar for a long time,” said Jennifer Giesike, executive director of the chamber.
According to Giesike, the cost of constructing the campground was “financially too much to swallow for the chamber by itself.”
In a meeting last week, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb recommended that among the other projects and initiatives, the Washington City Council allocate up to $200,000 from the federal funds for the construction of a campground near the intersection of Ninth Street and International Avenue.
The city-owned land would feature 20-24 camping rental spaces for RVs and be managed by the chamber, according to Lamb.
Giesike and Washington Tourism Director Emily Underdown said the need for the campground is abundantly clear to them.
“We are constantly getting phone calls about if there is a campground in our area,” Giesike said. The nearest campground is Pin Oak Creek Campground in Villa Ridge, according to chamber officials.
Under the current proposal, each rental space would be equipped with a sewer, water and electric hookup. Pricing for the rentals has not been set.
Giesike said the chamber initially considered building the campground near the fairgrounds but quickly realized that “there is not a lot of land available” in that area of Washington. The property at Ninth and International was acquired by the city after a series of flood buyouts along Busch Creek. Per the terms of the federal buyouts, there are restrictions on what the city can build there, according to Lamb, with the campground being an allowable usage.
Underdown said she expects the RV campground to be used throughout the tourism and camping season, not just during the week of the Town & Country Fair, which is scheduled this year for Aug. 4-8.
“I get calls not only on weeks with specific festivals but throughout the year. There is a definite need for it, especially since the start of this year with recreational travel picking up,” she said.
Underdown said the addition of an RV campground would complement Washington’s existing hotels and short-term rentals, which continue to grow in number with the opening of the River Sirens Hotel and short-term rentals opening on Airbnb and VRBO.
“I don’t think having even more lodging would be a bad thing,” Underdown said. A 2018 study showed there was a demand for at least 100 more hotel beds in Washington, but city officials have said they expect that number to have increased since the study’s release.
If approved by the Washington City Council and when funding is received from the federal government, Giesike said it would take some time before the campground was open.
“Realistically, we are looking at next spring or summer at the earliest,” Giesike said.
Other tourism and economic development-related expenditure recommendations are $50,000 for new and additional wayfinding signage, including a possible digital marquee sign, for Downtown Washington Inc. and the chamber of commerce; $20,000 for improvements to the pavement at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds; and $175,000 for the replacement of a fuel truck at Washington Regional Airport.
Lamb said 60 percent of the recommended projects or initiatives are infrastructure-related. An additional 17 percent of recommendations are for funding tourism and economic development-related initiatives, and another 17 percent goes to the city for lost revenue. The remaining 6 percent is for a one-time stipend to essential workers on the city payroll.