The Winter Mixer, an annual event sponsored by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, joins the growing list of events that have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amanda Griesheimer, the chamber’s marketing director, announced the event’s cancellation on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The event had been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, according to the chamber’s website.
“While we had been moving forward with plans to hold our Winter Mixer in December, a decision has now been made to cancel the event. As the number of COVID cases in our community continues to rise, we want to do our part to keep people safe,” Griesheimer said. Attempts by The Missourian to reach Griesheimer were not successful on Wednesday.
“This year has been challenging, to say the very least, for everyone. We have all learned a lot about ourselves, our businesses, and our community,” Griesheimer said. “As we look to 2021, uncertain but hopeful, we remain focused on our mission to serve this community by strengthening businesses, boosting the local economic climate, and enhancing the quality of life of area residents.”