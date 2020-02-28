The St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce voted this week to endorse the St. Clair School District’s Prop STC Safe and Secure, a $12,750,000 no-tax increase bond issue that will be on the April 2020 ballot.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse gave an informational presentation detailing the bond issue at the Chamber meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26.
According to Charlene Saling, Chamber executive director, the Chamber believes the bond issue is important.
“The school is our biggest employer, and this is the biggest investment we will ever make,” Saling said.
If the bond issue passes, the money will go toward facility improvements, including security updates and building repairs.
“There is no greater investment than the safety of our students,” Saling added.