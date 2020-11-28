A Jefferson County man was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, Jacob Bandermann, 19, of Catawissa, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Gravois Road at Demaree Drive near House Springs.
Bandermann’s vehicle struck Marvin J. Webb, 50, of Maryland Heights, who was standing in the roadway assisting another motorist who was attempting to back their vehicle out onto the road. The other motorist is not named in the report.
The Highway Patrol reports Bandermann did not see Webb until after the collision had occurred.
Bandermann, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash, according to the report. Webb was taken by Big River Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of his serious injuries.